    SpaceX postpones Falcon 9 launch due to high winds

    20:11, 14 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM SpaceX has postponed a planned launch of its Falcon 9 rocket tonight due to high winds, according to The Verge .

    The launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida was originally scheduled for the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Falcon 9 will deliver an EchoStar's communications satellite to the orbit.

    SpaceX said it is now working toward the next launch opportunity in next 48 hours, at 1:35AM ET on Thursday morning.

    EchoStar XXIII satellite will sit in a high orbit above Earth and provide broadcast services for Brazil.

    Unlike the majority of SpaceX's launches over the past couple years, this mission will not include a rocket landing post-takeoff, as CEO Elon Musk announced in January.

    Tags:
    Space exploration Communication Space World News
