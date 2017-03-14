SpaceX postpones Falcon 9 launch due to high winds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM SpaceX has postponed a planned launch of its Falcon 9 rocket tonight due to high winds, according to The Verge .

The launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida was originally scheduled for the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Falcon 9 will deliver an EchoStar's communications satellite to the orbit.

Standing down due to high winds; working toward next available launch opportunity. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2017

SpaceX said it is now working toward the next launch opportunity in next 48 hours, at 1:35AM ET on Thursday morning.

EchoStar XXIII satellite will sit in a high orbit above Earth and provide broadcast services for Brazil.

Unlike the majority of SpaceX's launches over the past couple years, this mission will not include a rocket landing post-takeoff, as CEO Elon Musk announced in January.