SpaceX scrubs Falcon launch at last minute; reschedules for Sunday

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket seconds before liftoff on Saturday to investigate a possible problem with a steering system, Sputniknews reported.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted that everything was fine with the rocket as it arrived on the launch pad, but that "the movement trace of an upper stage engine steering hydraulic piston was slightly odd. Standing down to investigate."



The day before, he had tweeted that the organization was investigating a "very small leak" of helium in the rocket. When asked whether the two problems were related, he said it was unlikely, but not out of the question.



The launch was aborted 13 seconds before takeoff, multiple media outlets reported.



The apparent problem was with a steering system in the rocket's upper stage.



Musk later said the launch would likely have been fine, as control systems are in place to overcome steering system position errors, but that it wasn't "worth rolling the dice."

Read more