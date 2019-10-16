Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden
17:11, 16 October 2019
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland in Tuesday matches.
The European qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued Tuesday night with nine matches in 4 groups.
In a Group F match, Spain drew Sweden 1-1 at home in added time. Spain reached UEFA EURO 2020 as substitute Rodrigo scored in the 92nd minute, Anadolu Agency's press service reports.
In a Group D match, Switzerland beat Ireland 2-0 to boost hopes for UEFA EURO 2020.
The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.
Tuesday results are as follows:
Finland 3-0 Armenia
Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia
Sweden 1-1 Spain
Romania 1-1 Norway
Faroe Islands 1-0 Malta
Israel 3-1 Latvia
Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy
Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina