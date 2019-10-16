  • kz
    Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

    17:11, 16 October 2019
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland in Tuesday matches.

    The European qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued Tuesday night with nine matches in 4 groups.

    In a Group F match, Spain drew Sweden 1-1 at home in added time. Spain reached UEFA EURO 2020 as substitute Rodrigo scored in the 92nd minute, Anadolu Agency's press service reports.

    In a Group D match, Switzerland beat Ireland 2-0 to boost hopes for UEFA EURO 2020.

    The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.

    Tuesday results are as follows:

    Finland 3-0 Armenia

    Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland

    Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

    Sweden 1-1 Spain

    Romania 1-1 Norway

    Faroe Islands 1-0 Malta

    Israel 3-1 Latvia

    Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

    Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

