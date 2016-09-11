Spain bullfighting: Thousands rally in Madrid to demand ban
Protesters held up banners saying "Bullfighting, the school of cruelty" and "Bullfighting, a national shame".
The number of bullfights is falling in Spain, but some 2,000 events are still held every year.
In June, the government of Castilla y Leon banned the killing of bulls at town festivals.
The move targeted the controversial Toro de la Vega festival, in Tordesillas, where horsemen chase a bull before spearing it.
Chelo Martin Pozo travelled from Seville to Madrid to join the demonstration.
"Bulls feel and they suffer," the 39-year-old said. "Bullfights are a national shame".
Madrid resident Azucena Perez said: "I think our laws should prohibit the torture of animals as a form of entertainment."
Recent opinion polls suggest public support for bullfighting has waned, but annual events, such as Pamplona's San Fermin, are still followed by a loyal crowd and many tourists.
Read more at BBC