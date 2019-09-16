  • kz
    Spain claims gold at Basketball World Cup after thrashing Argentina

    10:53, 16 September 2019
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Spain basketball men's national team won Sunday its second FIBA World Cup crown after overcoming Argentina 95-75 in the final held at the packed 18,000-seat Beijing's Wukesong Arena, Kazinform has learnt from www.efe.com.

    Spain relied on aggressive attacking play throughout the course of the game to end the 2019 final with a 20-point victory against its Argentine rival, a side that was neutralized over much of the contest.


    World News
