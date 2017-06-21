Spain court calls Cristiano Ronaldo to testify in $16 million tax fraud case

MADRID. KAZINFORM A Spanish regional court has ordered Real Madrid and Portugal star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to testify before an investigating magistrate on suspicion he defrauded Spain's tax office of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) in unpaid taxes, EFE reports.

Regional prosecutors have accused Ronaldo of four crimes against Spain's exchequer, committed between 2011 and 2014 and which involve a tax fraud of 14,768,897 euros ($16,467,518).

Ronaldo is alleged to have not paid the correct taxes from 2011 to 2014.

According to local media, Ronaldo is due to appear in court at Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid, on July 31.