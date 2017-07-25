Spain's sports committee opens punitive case against soccer federation boss

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spain's Disciplinary Committee for Sports voted unanimously on Monday to open a punitive case against the president of the country's soccer federation, EFE report.

Angel Maria Villar, who has headed the governing body for the Royal Spanish Football Federation since 1988, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of corruption, forgery, criminal mismanagement, misappropriation of funds and asset stripping.

The committee's sports tribunal could strip Villar of his job in the federation and ban him from holding a post in the organization.

Villar is being investigated by National Court judge Santiago Pedraz on several counts of corruption and fraud, and of benefiting personally through improper use of the federation.

Villar and his son Gorka, who was the general director of the South American soccer confederation (CONMEBOL) between 2014-16, were both arrested while police investigators raided the federation's headquarters in Madrid and spent a day searching the premises.

The federation's head of soccer in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Juan Padron, was also arrested.