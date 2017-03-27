Spain's Verdasco falls to Nishikori in fabulous Miami tennis duel

MIAMI. KAZINFORM Japan's Kei Nishikori prevailed over Spain's Fernando Verdasco in a spectacular third-round match at the Miami Open on Sunday, downing his rival 7-6(2), 6-7(5) and 6-1 in 2 hours and 44 minutes, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

Verdasco, ranked No. 30 in the world, fought with all his resources to best the fourth-ranked Nishikori, last year's defeated finalist, but ultimately it wasn't enough on the hard court.



Nishikori blasted 37 winners past Verdasco, but the Spaniard, capitalizing on the variable winds during the match, altered his pace and used court depth to full advantage to fight hard for the win, causing the Japanese player to make 48 unforced errors.



Verdasco fought back to win a second set tie-break, but Nishikori dominated in the third set, winning six of the seven games and moving forward in the competition.



Verdasco and Nishikori, who have faced one another four times, each winning two matches, delivered a spectacular afternoon of tennis, particularly in the third set, the result of which appeared much more lopsided in the score than in play on the court.



Nishikori will now face off against Argentina's Federico Delbonis, who defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(5) and 6-1 earlier on Sunday.