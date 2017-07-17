Spain to award President Nazarbayev with Order of Isabella the Catholic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Ana Pastor revealed she will award the Order of Isabella the Catholic to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

Ms Pastor who attended the solemn ceremony on the occasion of the National Day of Spain at Astana EXPO-2017 on Monday said that 2017 was a historical milestone for Kazakhstan.



"This year it [Kazakhstan] celebrates 25 years of its independence and establishment of diplomatic relations with international community, including Spain. Speaking of Kazakhstan's achievements over these 25 years, I would like to thank President Nursultan Nazarbayev for strive to strengthen bilateral relations based on trust and mutually profitable cooperation," Ms Pastor said at the ceremony.



She stressed that the Spanish government has recognized that and she is honored to present the Order of Isabella the Catholic to the President of Kazakhstan today.



The Order of Isabella the Catholic is a civil order granted in recognition of services that benefit Spain. It can be awarded to foreigners. It was founded on March 14, 1815 by King Ferdinand VII in honor of Queen Isabella I with the name of "Royal and American Order of Isabella the Catholic" with the intent of ‘rewarding the firm allegiance to Spain and the merits of Spanish citizens and foreigners in good standing with the Nation and especially in those exceptional services provided in pursuit of territories in America and overseas. The Order was reorganized by royal decree on July 26, 1847 as the modern "Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic".



Notable members of the Order include Russian former Prime Minister of Hungary Ferenc Gyurcsany, conductor Mstislav Rostropovich, French writer Alexandre Dumas, Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, Russian ballet dancer Maya Plisetskaya and many others.