Spain to observe 10-day mourning for coronavirus victims — premier

MADRID. KAZINFORM - The government of Spain declares a ten-day nationwide mourning period for novel coronavirus victims, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

«Starting from Tuesday, the government approves declaring the official mourning period on the entire territory of Spain, in the memory of victims [of the pandemic],» he said. «The mourning will last 10 days and will become the longest official mourning period in our democratic history.»

«As far as extending the state of high alert [currently in place until July 7] is concerned, we are looking into the possibility of another extension, because this is our duty,» Sanchez added. «It does not necessarily mean that the decision [to further extend it] will be made.»

Spain is one of the worst coronavirus-hit countries in the world, with some 234,800 cases and 28,628 deaths. Since mid-March the country has introduced the state of high alert, restricting the movement of citizens across the country. Since the spread of the coronavirus in Spain had slowed down, the government has started to gradually ease those restrictions.

Source: TASS