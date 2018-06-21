Spain wins game vs Iran 1-0 at FIFA World Cup 2018

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Spain has won a match versus Iran in the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018. The game was played in Kazan, TASS reports.

Spain's frontman Diego Costa scored the only goal at the 54th minutes. This was his third goal in the tournament. He shares the second position on the list of strikers with Denis Chernyshov.

Cristiano Ronaldo is holding the first position with four goals scored.

The referee counted a goal by the Iranian halfback Sayed Ezzatollahi at the 62nd minute but used the visual assistant referee [VAR] system and cancelled it, since Ezzatollahi was offside.