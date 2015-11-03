Spanish ambassador to Kazakhstan meets with FC Atlético in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Kazakhstan Pedro José Sanz Serrano met with FC Atlético players in Astana on Monday, Vesti.kz reports.

The meeting was held at a hotel where the footballers of the Madrid-based club are staying while in the Kazakh capital. Captain Gabi presented Ambassador Serrano with an Atlético jersey with his name. Atlético players are in Kazakhstan to play against FC Astana in the UEFA Champions League Group C match. The match is scheduled to take place today at 9:00 p.m. at Astana Arena. The Spanish side are at the top of Group C with 6 points, whereas FC Astana are at the bottom with 1 point.