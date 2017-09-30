Spanish company to build solar power plant in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENEOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Spain's ARESOL Group will build a solar power plant in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Mr. Danial Akhmetov and Business Development Director at ARESOL Group Diego Luezas Lazaro discussed the construction of the plant during the meeting on Friday, September 29.



The construction of the 30 MW solar power plant in Zhangiztobe village will begin in March 2018.



According to Diego Luezas Lazaro, the cost of the project will amount to approximately $43 million. ARESOL Group is ready to invest into the project. Other sources of investment are considered as well.







Governor Akhmetov fully supported the idea and asked to prepare the project roadmap.



In the future, the project will allow to use not only traditional sources of power supply but also the alternative ones.



The solar power plant is expected to power some 11,000 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 tons.



