Spanish king in quarantine after COVID-19 contact

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Spain's King Felipe VI started ten days of quarantine after he came into contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the palace announced in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

The statement said the king, 52, was in close contact with a COVID-positive person on Sunday, and will stay in quarantine until Dec. 2 «in conformity with health rules».

All official meetings of the monarch are cancelled while the Queen Letizia and the king’s two daughters will continue their activities as normal.

This is the third quarantine in the palace after Queen Letizia in April and the 15-year-old Princess Leonor in September, who is heir to the throne, went into self-isolation period due to a contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.