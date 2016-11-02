Spanish tourists are invited to EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Madrid the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Spain Bakhyt Dyusenbayev has been interviewed by the International radio. The interview was conducted within the framework of "Diplomatic World" program and was timed to the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As reported in the MFA Press Service, during the interview the Ambassador of Kazakhstan told the Spanish radio listeners about the main internal political and foreign policy achievements of the country during years of independence. In particular, B. Dyussenbayev emphasized such achievements as competitive economy, participation in international activities and the global peace building processes.

The ambassador also noted the productive policy of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev directed to preserving interethnic and interreligious consent in Kazakhstan. Also he told about the election of RoK as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

During the interview B. Dyussenbayev also told about the final stage of preparation to EXPO-2017 in Astana and invited the Spanish tourists to the exhibition and reminded of simplified visa regime for Spanish citizens.

B. Dyussenbayev noted the high level of mutual understanding between the two countries, told about the high level bilateral visits, substantial contractual legal basis and mutual support of candidates in various international organizations.

The interview was broadcast in Spain, Mexico and Argentina.