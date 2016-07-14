Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament and German Chancellor discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Chynybay Tursunbekov met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting Kyrgyzstan for official visit, the press service of the Parliament reports.

The sides discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, the priority areas of inter-parliamentary dialogue, spoke about the intensification of economic relations and exchanged views on topical international issues.

Chynybay Tursunbekov noted the importance of the official visit of Angela Merkel and expressed confidence that it will give a great impetus to further deepening of the Kyrgyz-German cooperation, including attracting German investments in promising projects in Kyrgyzstan.

"The parliament of Kyrgyzstan highly values the bilateral political dialogue. In recent years, President Almazbek Atambayev's visits to Germany were successfully held. We value our friendly relations based on mutual respect and trust," the Speaker said.

Speaking of inter-parliamentary dialogue, Tursunbekov noted that cooperation in this area has a special place in the bilateral relations.

In turn, Merkel said that Germany appreciates and supports Kyrgyzstan's efforts to build a parliamentary democracy.

Merkel added that the bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Germany are developing steadily, but there is a need for a more dynamic development of economic cooperation. The Federal Chancellor said that Germany will certainly support the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Kyrgyzstan.

At the end of the meeting Angela Merkel invited Tursunbekov to pay an official visit to Germany, Kazinform refers to Kabar.