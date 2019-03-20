Speaker of Macedonian Parliament invited to 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 15, 2019, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary and to the Republic of North Macedonia concurrently Nurbakh Rustemov held a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi, in Skopje, where they discussed the state and prospects for development of inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Macedonia.

The Kazakh diplomat told about the new tasks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to attract foreign investments, promote exports and strengthen economic diplomacy. Chairman Xhaferi was handed an invitation to the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership", which will be held September 2019, in Astana, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Xhaferi thanked for this invitation, highly appreciated the commitment of Kazakhstan to the policy of maintaining peace in the international arena. He confirmed the readiness of Macedonia to participate in this international forum.