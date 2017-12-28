Speaker Tokayev: 2017 was very productive for Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Senate, passed over 90 laws in 2017, Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at the last session of the chamber this year, Kazinform reports.

At the session, the Senate Speaker noted that it was quite an eventful year for Kazakhstan and a fruitful one for Senate in terms of implementation of strategic tasks outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



He said, "In close cooperation with the Government, the senators considered and adopted over 90 laws which were of paramount importance for the country. The laws passed by the MPs were mainly aimed at implementing the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and a number of other programs."



According to Tokayev, some of the laws were related to the instructions given by President Nazarbayev at the opening of the 2017 parliamentary session. For instance, the Senate passed the redrafted Tax Code, the Subsoil and Subsoil Use Code and the Tax Code.

The MPs also worked on the laws on modernization of law-enforcement system and better regulation in the sphere of information and communication.



The Speaker went on to add that the chamber held a number of parliamentary sessions on relevant problems, gave specific recommendations to government bodies and did tremendous work within the framework of international parliamentary organizations. The senators are scheduled to travel to regions of the country on January 3-12, 2018.



Tokayev also reminded of the historical milestones that made 2017 so special for Kazakhstan. First of all, the adoption of the Rukhani Janghyru (Spiritual Revival) Concept spearheaded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The concept has become the blueprint for Kazakhstan's economic and technological modernization. The SCO Summit in Astana once again proved President Nazarbayev's role in the global policy. The Astana International Meeting on the Syrian Settlement (Astana process) has set the stage for settlement of the Syrian conflict. The Speaker could not but mention the EXPO-2017 International Exhibition held in Astana at a high level this summer as well.



Wrapping up the session, Speaker Tokayev extended his very best wishes for a Happy New Year to all Kazakhstanis.