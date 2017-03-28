Speaker Tokayev calls for comprehensive strategy to eradicate terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate Spreaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev made a gave a speech at the Parliamentary Conference on Combating International Terrorism in St. Petersburg, co-organized by the OSCE PA and Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the press service of the Senate reports.

The agenda of the forum included issues of international cooperation in security and counter terrorism, humanitarian aspects of counter-terrorism activities, as well as economic and social foundations of the international security system.

In his speech, Mr. Tokayev expressed a firm conviction that terrorism can be eradicated only through joint efforts. He emphasized the relevance of Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on a need to create a Global Anti-Terrorist Network under the auspices of the UN.

Senate Speaker also stated the need for a legall and politically correct definition of the concept of "terrorism" in international law. He urged to refrain from hasty, reckless assessments of political processes, as it would facilitate the prompt resolution of the most difficult problems.

"Astana talks demonstrate the effectiveness of such approach, as they allowed to create a cease-fire mechanism for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian armed conflict", Mr. Tokayev stressed.





He also spoke on the problem of cyberterrorism, from which no country is protected: "It makes sense to ponder over the issues of Internet regulation in order to ensure security while fully understanding the importance of respecting human rights and freedoms. The main goal is to prevent the propaganda of extremist ideas and the recruitment of young people by terrorist organizations".

Mr. Tokayev's report paid particular attention to the role of legislative bodies in eliminating the causes of terrorism, such as poverty, illiteracy, corruption, infringement of civil rights and freedoms. Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev suggested considering a possibility of establishing a Coordination Center for Combating Extremism and Terrorism.





Senate Speaker said that timely reforms and open dialogue between government and people come in as effective measures in combating terrorism. And in this context, he noted the importance of constitutional reform in Kazakhstan aimed at improving the system of government and strengthening the rule of law by redistributing powers between branches.

"As for countering terrorism, a novel was inroduced to the Constitution on depriving from Kazakhstan citizenship for participating in terrorist activities", he said.

In conclusion, Senate Speaker stressed that the transition from the practice of localizing terrorism to a comprehensive strategy for its eradication is a complex and responsible work that requires constant attention, dialogue and interaction.





Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev also met with the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Pedro Agramunt.

He stressed the constructive nature of cooperation with PACE. Kazakhstan is a party to a number of important conventions of the Council of Europe, a full member of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission). Kazakh Parliament and PACE signed a cooperation agreement. Kazakhstani deputies permanently participate in plenary sessions of PACE in Strasbourg. Mr.Tokayev believes that dialogue and fruitful cooperation must continue for the benefit of democracy development, humanitarian cooperation and counteraction to new security challenges.

Senate Speaker informed the head of the PACE about the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, according to which some powers which previously were executed by the President have been transferred to the Parliament and the Government.