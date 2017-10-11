Speaker Tokayev: Gov't has to solve fuel problem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government has to find a systemic and ultimate solution to avoid fuel shortages and price hikes through a qualitative analysis of the situation, the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

As it was reported, earlier President Nazarbayev reprimanded the country's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev over the fuel crisis. And, yesterday, PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev dismissed Deputy Energy Minister Asset Magauov and made the decision to sack Vice President of KazMunayGas JSC Daniyar Berlibayev, and reprimand the company's head Sauat Mynbayev over the fuel crisis.

At the last week's session of the Government, Energy Minister Bozumbayev claimed that despite long queues at fuel stations across the country there was no fuel shortage.

"I just want to make it clear that the word ‘shortage' is not the right one to use in this situation, there is no fuel shortage," Bozumbayev assured members of the Cabinet last week. He claimed that the country had enough AI-92 fuel to meet the needs of consumers in the regions.

Over the past couple of weeks, Kazakhstan has been grappling with the fuel shortage. The regions of the country also saw a hike in fuel prices.

Kanat Bozumbayev has also assured that in November the agency will try to exert a greater influence on fuel prices.