Speaker Tokayev: Kazakhstan taking steps to unite the Muslim world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is taking steps to unite the Muslim world on the path of progress and development, the country's Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today at the Forum of Muslim scientists of Eurasia in Astana.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that by organizing and holding the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, in which many Muslim states took part, Kazakhstan has created a platform for the exchange of best practices in the field of breakthrough energy and environmental technologies.



He told the participants that today the EXPO site is home to the Astana International Financial Center, one of the main directions of which is cooperation in the field of Islamic finance. And, in his opinion, Islamic banking and finance can help improve the global financial system and solve the problems of poverty, unaffordability of loans, etc.



Speaker Tokayev also reminded that on September 10, the Kazakh capital hosted the OIC Summit on Science & Technology devoted to the use of advanced achievements in science and technology.



During this summit, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested creating the OIC-15 similar to G-20. OIC-15 is thought to unite the 15 leading countries members of the OIC with the aim to solve important economic issues facing the Muslim world.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized the importance of the 6th annual Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, stressing that this initiative of President Nazarbayev provided for new ways to promote peace, security, and justice.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that today the Islamic science is facing the task of modernizing the approaches to key issues of doctrine and law, getting rid of dogmatism, radicalism and, especially, extremism in any form. He added that religious scholars, public figures, and theologists should become the leading force in reviving the great Islamic civilization.