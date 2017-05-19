Speaker Tokayev receives head of KFCRIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Friday with Advisor to the King of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS), Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud.

According to the Senate's press service, welcoming the guest, Tokaev noted the dynamic nature of bilateral relations, which was given a new impetus by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Riyadh in October 2016. The speaker briefed the guest about the Kazakh Senate's role in the political system of Kazakhstan.

The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria. Mr. Tokaev stressed that the Astana process is making a significant contribution to the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the Chairman of the ISAM about the results of the 16th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana. "We gather the leaders of world religions and outstanding politicians so that they can listen to and hear each other," Tokayev said. In this connection, the speaker noted the importance of continuing contacts with the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue in Vienna.