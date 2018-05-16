Speaker Tokayev receives outgoing Chinese Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Zhang Hanhui on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.

At the meeting, Tokayev praised key role Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping played in strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.



Speaker Tokayev said that inter-parliamentary ties which have become fruitful and dynamic recently are an important element of Kazakh-Chinese relations.



He extended invitation to the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu, to pay a visit to our country.







On top of that, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated prospects of further strengthening of trade and investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of industry, IT, and construction. It was noted that cooperation within the framework of Kazakhstan's Nurly zhol program and China's One Belt, One Road initiative opens up vast opportunities.



According to Speaker Tokayev, the meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China's Qingdao will be of paramount importance.