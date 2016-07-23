Speaker Tokayev sympathizes with composer Yerkesh Shakeyev whose son went missing

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev expressed his sympathy to the family of well-known Kazakhstani composer Yerkesh Shakeyev who son Safar went missing almost a week ago in Almaty city.

"I deeply sympathize with the family of musician Yerkesh Shakeyev whose son Safar went missing. I hope that police and local community will find him safe and sound," Tokayev tweeted.



Recall that Safar Shakeyev born in 1991 was reported missing on July 16 at 10:00 p.m. Over 100 police officers and 60 volunteers are frantically searching for the young man in Almaty.



10 million tenge were promised as an award for information about Safar's whereabouts.



Safar's father even made a statement on Friday urging those who know where Safar is or those who hold him against his will to release him.