Special center to ensure security at EXPO town in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Talgat Musakanov, Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday what measures will be taken during the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana this summer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The ministry, law-enforcement agencies, intelligence services together with Astana city administration will ensure security during the EXPO event through a complex of measures," Musakanov said.



In his words, inter-agency crisis center was established at the office of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" in order to timely respect to occurring problems. It will start operating on May 1, 2017. It will closely interact with a special working group established at the ministry for the period of the exhibition. A police division will function on the territory of the exhibition. The analogous divisions were established at the Astana International Airport and a new railway station.



Over 5,000 police officers, 3,000 personnel of the National Guard, 500 cadets and officers of military institutions of the ministry, 630 employees of private security agencies as well as 174 students speaking foreign languages will ensure security during the exhibition.



Foreign citizens from 45 countries are eligible to enjoy visa-free travel to Kazakhstan. Starting from January 1, 2017, they can stay in Astana and other cities of Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without visas. Guests and participants of the EXPO event may opt to register online, instead of registering with the Astana police. They also can complete migration procedures either at the Astana International Airport or at migration service desks on the territory of the exhibition.