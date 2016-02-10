Special commission set up to monitor public procurements in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A special commission that will deal with the problems of public procurements has been established in Almaty city.

It will facilitate cooperation between authorities and domestic commodity producers in terms of enhancing local content in public procurements.

The commission has already held its first meeting dedicated to domestic commodity producers' participation in healthcare sector. Participants discussed the problems of private health clinics and participation of local commodity producers in public procurements, transparency of public procurements process and plans for 2016.

It is planned to hold analogous meetings on the problems of public procurements in construction, energy sector, education and more in the first half of 2016.