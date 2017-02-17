Special commission to investigate death of soldiers in avalanche in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the soldiers killed in avalanche in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region on Friday.

By the Prime Minister’s order, a special commission has been established which will be chaired by the Minister of Defense.

The accident occurred at around 01:15a.m. during the regular combat drill of the servicemen of the military unit No.91678 held in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the country, an operational group of the regional police department and border guardsmen were involved in rescue works.