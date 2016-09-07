Special commission to investigate into Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan will establish a special commission for investigating into the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kyzylorda region.

As the Ministry's press service told Kazinform, the Commission has already arrived at the accident site and conducts examination as per the regulations.



Recall that Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Euro-Asia JSC crashed during takeoff in Kyzylorda region. 3 crew members and 19 passengers - the workers of KazTransOil company - were onboard at the moment.