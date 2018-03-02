Special Envoy of Kazakh MFA partakes in Kabul Process Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second international conference of the Kabul Process for Peace and Security Cooperation in Afghanistan took place in Kabul, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The primary focus was put on the discussion on the sections of the two following issues: the adoption of joint measures with the international community to achieve peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Delegations from 25 countries, regional and international organizations including NATO participated in the conference. Kazakhstan was represented by Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Afghanistan - Ambassador-at-Large Stanislav Vassilenko and Kazakh Ambassador to Afghanistan.

President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani invited the armed opposition represented by the Taliban to peace negotiations. He revealed the Government's seven key proposals for reconciliation: recognition of the Taliban as a political party, ceasefire, transitional confidence measures and paving the way for large-scale elections, revision or introduction of amendments to the Constitution of Afghanistan, the administration of justice and the consideration of complaints, as well as the implementation of the Law.



The speakers called for peace, speedy cessation of fratricidal war, reconciliation, and the start of peace negotiations with the Taliban. The representatives of Western countries raised issues concerning respect for the rights of women and children.

At the end of the discussions, the Declaration on the Kabul Process was issued.

In his speech, the Special Representative of the Kazakh MFA set forth the stance of Kazakhstan, supporting all efforts of the international community on the Afghan settlement. He outlined the respective specific steps of our country in various areas of cooperation with Afghanistan: economy, education, and humanitarian issues.

In general, the forum revealed Kabul's new approaches to the start of the peace process towards the armed opposition - the Taliban. At the same time, the countries and organizations involved in the Afghan settlement reiterated support in this matter.

