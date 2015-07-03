Special event dedicated to Day of Diplomatic Service of Kazakhstan organized in Vienna

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - On July 2, 2015 at the Embassy-Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Vienna organized a special event dedicated to the Day of Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In order to celebrate and congratulate the Kazakh diplomats on their professional day, representatives of the Austrian political and business community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria, honorary and candidates for honorary consuls of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the staff of executive structures of the international organizations, members of the Austrian-Kazakhstan society, the key personnel of Kazakhstan-Slovenian business club, and the journalists of the Austrian mass media have arrived to the Embassy. In the welcoming speech the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Austria and the Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Kairat Sarybay make introduced guests with history of the Kazakh diplomacy in the context of the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh khanate, the most important events of internal political life of Kazakhstan, informed on conceptual issues of the initiated and development by the President of Kazakhstan the Plan of the Nation "100 Concrete Steps" to implement five institutional reforms. During the convention guests were also acquainted with the principal directions of foreign policy of Kazakhstan and the most important international initiatives of the Republic, such as application of Kazakhstan for non-permanent members of the Security Council in 2017-18, EXPO-2017, the Astana economic forum, etc. In the margins of the meeting held the ceremony of the announcement of encouragement and rewordings of the employees of Diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan and kazakh citizens who's working at the international organizations. Dr. Günter Nebel was awarded medal named after Nazir Turekulov for to the long-term honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Graz and for substantial contribution in strengthening of the Kazakhstan-Austrian relations. At the end of official part guests were offered dishes of the kazakh cuisine. Kazakh students who studying in Austrian musical college welcomed the Kazakh diplomats and guests with a piece of kazakh and classical music.