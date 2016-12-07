Special operation underway in Aktobe city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Special forces have been spotted in the area of the Aktobe oil refinery today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Official spokesman of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Arsen Bektassov commented on the special operation in Aktobe city.



"Presently, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is carrying out a special operation in Aktobe city, in the area of the oil refinery.

Arrests are made in various parts of the city. The goals and tasks of the operation are kept under wraps. Details are to follow," he told Kazinform correspondent.



Earlier Kazakhstani mass media outlets informed that the special operation was underway in Aktobe city.