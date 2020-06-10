Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan extended until July 1
A source from the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers has told Trend that since the first case of the virus was registered in Azerbaijan, a total of 8,191 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,487 patients are currently undergoing treatment in special quarantine hospitals.
«According to the analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, a high incidence of the infection has recently been registered in Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts. In this regard, in order to reduce the rate of the COVID-19 infection and minimize its possible implications, a tightened quarantine regime will be applied in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020.