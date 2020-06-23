  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Special responsibility imposed on civil servants, President

    11:32, 23 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Public Servants’ Day.

    «Today is the Public Servants’ Day. Special responsibility is imposed on civil servants for carrying out reforms and the country’s modernization, realization of the «hearing state» concept. Fulfillment of legal requirements by citizens depends on you Wish you success in building strong and highly respected Kazakhstan,» the President’s Twitter post reads.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!