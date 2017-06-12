  • kz
    Special services neutralize criminal gang in Almaty

    11:48, 12 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Security Committee, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor's Office employees are now maintaining a special operation in Almaty. Searches at one of the country's largest factories are underway, KTK TV Channel reports.

    Its owner, a well-known businessman, has been leading an influential criminal group for a long time. It turned out that the security services has spied on the gang leader for several years. And now the news broke: the racketeer, horrifying at the Kazakh entrepreneurs, has been detained.

