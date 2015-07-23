Special tax regime to be provided to agricultural cooperatives - Agriculture Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the law "On Agricultural Cooperation" it is intended to spread the special tax regime for agricultural cooperatives, Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kosherbayev has said today at a briefing in the CCS today.

The law provides for a transition of agricultural cooperatives from the uncommercial to commercial category, which will accumulate the income of cooperatives in the cooperative. Also it provides for the establishment of agricultural cooperatives, organizational - legal form of production co-operative, allowing participation of all forms of ownership.

The law also provides for the introduction of compulsory internal audit and subsidizing its value to 50%. Kazinform refers to the website of the Prime Minister.

According to the vice-minister, now the bill is in the Mazhilis. In addition, there will be changes and additions to the laws "On livestock breeding" in terms of deregulation of breeding and "On state regulation of development of agriculture and rural areas" in terms of reduction of VAT refunds for procurement organizations from 1 year to 1 quarter and the lifting of restrictions on availability of agricultural land in the application of the special tax regime.