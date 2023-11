ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skater Yekaterina Aidova hauled bronze in Ladies' 1,500 m race at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

She covered the distance in 2:06.35.



Russian Aleksandra Kachurkina clinched gold with the result of 2:06.20. Nana Takahashi from Japan claimed silver (2:06.35).