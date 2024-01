ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh speed skaters Fyodor Mezentsev and Denis Kuzin competed in the Men's 1,500 m Race at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Sportinform reports.

Mezentsev and Kuzin finished 28th and 30th, respectively.

Dutch Kjeld Nuis became the Olympic Champion in the distance while his compatriot Patrick Roest won silver. Bronze was taken by South Korea's Kim Min-seok.