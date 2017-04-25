SPIEF 2017 to be held on June 1-3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The key theme and main pillars have been approved for the business programme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will take place on June 1-3, 2017. This year, the Forum will convene under the theme "Achieving a New Balance on the Global Stage".

Discussions will be split across five main pillars:

- Managing the Macro Environment



- Russian Economic Agenda



- Embracing Tech Disruptors



- Focus on the Human Factor



- Foresight Series

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Forum, along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and others.

The SPIEF programme includes the BRICS Business Forum and B20 Forum on international trade and investment, a Russian-Indian Forum of Corporate Executives, the traditional Energy Summit of Corporate Executives, and business dialogues, including Russia-USA, Russia-France, Russia-Latin America, Russia-Switzerland, Russia-Japan, Russia-Africa, and others. The following business breakfasts will also be held: Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)-India, Strategies for Developing the Pharmaceutical Industry, and the IT Breakfast. Sessions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Valdai Club are also planned. A session of the World Festival of Youth and Students will be held on the sidelines of the Forum for the first time.



Discussions will be held in the Forum's traditional formats of panel sessions, roundtables, business breakfasts, and televised debates.

The SME Forum will be held on the day before the official opening of SPIEF.

More than 200 leading experts from Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America, as well as Russia, have contributed to the preparation of the programme.

Russian Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said the discussion themes for SPIEF 2017 were developed taking into account modern economic trends.

"The structural ‘imbalances' in the global and Russian economy that we have observed recently need to be balanced out. The heads of state and government, major companies and leading world experts participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will focus on discussing the search for a new balance for the global economy", Anton Kobyakov said.