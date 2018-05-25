SPIEF participants invited to invest into Kazakh national companies

SAINT PETERBSURG. KAZINFORM The Investor's Day has taken place today as part of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (SPIEF).

Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC offered there a number of portfolio companies for sale.



Addressing the SPIEF 2018, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk Kazyna Akhmetzhan Yessimov told about the advantages of investing into the Fund's companies and invited to take part in the privatization program.



"Samruk Kazyna has the largest portfolio of top grade assets of Kazakhstan worth USD 74 billion and embraces various economic sectors," Yessimov stressed.



As stated there, above 8,300 enterprises with participation of Russian capital work in Kazakhstan so far.



Potential investors will have a set of advantages such as an access to the market of Kazakhstan, state support and participation, striving to decrease its participation in economy, and adoption of laws aimed improving the country's investment climate and many options for privatization.