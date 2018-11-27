Spirit of Great Steppe exhibition tours around Turkey

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The exhibition of Kazakhstani artists of the 20th-21st centuries entitled "The Spirit of the Great Steppe" continues its tour around the cities of Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

From November 14-24 the exhibition was held in Ankara. On November 26, the event opened in Bursa.



32 paintings and pieces of graphic art will enable the residents and guests of Bursa to get familiarized with the works by maestros of Kazakh art - Yevgeny Sidorkin, Abdrashit Sydykhanov, Dulat Aliyev, Gani Bayanov, Bakhyt Balishev and contemporary artists - Marat Bekeyev, Shamil Guliyev, Nelli Bube, Askar Yessdaulet, Almagul Menlibayeva, Andrey Noda, Gulzhamal Tagenova, Alpysbay Kazgulov and Vyacheslav Lui-Ko.



The exhibition reflects uniqueness of nomadic culture, Kazakh lifestyle, national equestrian sports, traditions and rituals. The event serves as a bright example of fine art of the modern Turkic-speaking country with its inexhaustible interest in the past, history and ancient civilizations which existed in its territory.



"The new article by President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" is a timely and a relevant insight into the value and importance of national culture, spirituality, historical and artistic heritage. By organizing the exhibitions in various countries, A.Kasteyev State Museum acquaints the world with our culture, history and fine arts. It also promotes Kazakhstani artists and Kazakh art at the international level," Director of the museum, Professor Gulmira Shalabayeva says.



The organizers of the exhibition are the Ministry of Culture and Sport, TURKSOY international organization and A.Kasteyev State Museum of Arts.