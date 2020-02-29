  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan made a statement on coronavirus

    16:21, 29 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan urges all to observe safety precautions amid coronavirus fears, its official website reads.

    Spread of the novel virus and growth of the number of infection poses a global threat. All international mass media report that many countries closed borders and take all measures to curb coronavirus spread.

    There are no coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

    The Spiritual Administration of Muslims calls on observing safety precautions in public places, follow warnings.

    If you have symptoms of infection, namely, a fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing visit your doctor and avoid visiting public places, including the mosque, the statement reads.


    Tags:
    Religion Healthcare Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!