Sponsors invest €125M into EXPO 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sponsors have invested over €125 million into the organization and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 so far, CEO of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov said Friday.

"I'm pleased to confirm that large transnational companies sponsored our exhibition to the amount of €125 million," Mr. Yessimov said at the meeting with diplomatic corps in Astana.



According to him, all pavilions are almost ready. To date 103 countries confirmed their participation in the upcoming exhibition. Out of 103, 98 countries appointed their commissioners and 82 - signed participation agreements. 61 countries reserved the dates of national days. 17 international organizations are planning to participate as well.







"We pay utmost attention to the content of international pavilions. Only five pavilions are still empty and waiting for the countries to fill them in," he noted.



Akhmetzhan Yessimov also declared that a well-known American company Burson Marsteller will be responsible for a large-scale PR campaign.







"We will advertise EXPO abroad to attract as many foreign tourists as possible," the head of the national company said.



Recall that the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will run from June 10 through September 10 in Astana.