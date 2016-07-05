Sporovsky Reserve to host Scything Boggy Meadows Championships in August

BREST. KAZINFORM - The Sporovskiye Senokosy 2016 eco festival will take place in the village of Vysokoye, Bereza District, Brest Oblast on 13 August, BelTA learned from director of the Sporovsky Biological Reserve Vadim Protasevich.

The highlight of the festival will be the 11th European Scything Boggy Meadows Championships. Around 30 teams from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Germany are expected to take part in the event. This is the second time Sporovsky will host the European championship. The national scything competition will be held here for the tenth time.



"The rules are simple. The team who is the first to cut fenny grass on a 100m-long and 3m-wide strip of land is the winner. The team event will be followed by individual competitions. I am happy to note that teams from Bereza and Drogichin Districts are traditionally among the favorites of the championship," Vadim Protasevich said.



According to him, participants should be over 18 years old. They are expected to bring scythes and relevant equipment with them. The scything competitions will be followed by a football tournament in a boggy meadow. Participation entries are to be submitted from 20 July until 5 August.



The program of the festival will feature an eco-path tour, observation of bog animals and birds, and a photo competition "Belarusian Beauty". The festival will also feature one of the best artistic bands of Brest Oblast, a fair of souvenirs and arts and crafts, an interactive program for kids and many more.



The Sporovskiye Senokosy 2016 eco festival is held under the patronage of the Bereza District Executive Committee, the Global Environment Facility, and the European Union Delegation, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.