Sport Minister calls Denis Ten's untimely death 'irreparable loss'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly extended his condolences on the occasion of untimely passing of Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten in Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

"Denis Ten is an incredible figure skater,the legend of our sport, our pride. He passed away despite the best doctors were fighting for his life. He was only 25. It is a horrific and unfair tragedy. This is a huge loss for his family and for all of us who knew, loved and respected him genuinely," Minister Mukhamediuly took to Facebook to express his condolences.



He reminded of "Denis and friends" ice show which was held in Astana this June and brought together the stars of figure skating from many countries and even a legendary coach Tanyana Tarasova. The show was timed to the 20th anniversary of Astana. Everyone was congratulating Denis on his 25th birthday as well.



"And today our "golden boy" is gone as a result of the knife attack... It would be a miracle to save Denis. We believed in this miracle till the bitter end. Unfortunately, it didn't happen," Mukhamediuly said.



"I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. This is an unthinkable tragedy and irreparable loss," the post reads.