Sport Minister congratulates Kazakhstani athletes on success at Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly congratulated Kazakh athletes on demonstrating great results at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Kazakhstanis! It is with great pleasure that I congratulate you on great results of our athletes at the 28th Winter Universiade! So far Team Kazakhstan has hauled 15 medals, including six gold ones: biathlete Alina Raikova (Biathlon), Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baglan Inkarbek (Freestyle Skiing), Glina Vishnevskaya (Biathlon), Yuliya Galysheva (Freestyle Skiing), Dmitriy Reikherd (Freestyle Skiing), Ivan Lyuft (Cross-Country Skiing)," Minister Mukhamediuly wrote in a Facebook post.



According to the minister, these are the greatest results Kazakhstan has ever demonstrated at the University Games.



"Team Kazakhstan is ranked 2nd in the overall medal tally! Many events - figure skating, ice hockey, curling, snowboard and many more are ahead. I am sure that support demonstrated by the entire country will lift the spirit of our athletes. I wish them blazing victories! We are proud of you and root for you! Alga, Kazakhstan!!!" Mukhamediuly added.



Minister Mukhamediuly paid a visit to the Athletes' Village in Almaty prior to the opening ceremony of the 28th Winter Universiade and met with the athletes.