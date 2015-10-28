  • kz
    Sporting events of the day. October 28, preview

    10:22, 28 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The postponed match of the 24th round of the football championships of Kazakhstan between Astana and Atyrau will be held at Astana Arena today, October 28. The game starts at 6 pm, Astana time, Vesti.kz informs.

    Besides, Astana's Barys will host St. Petersburg's SKA within the regular championships of the KHL. This game will take place at the new 12,000-seat arena in Astana. The beggining is at 7:30 pm. KazSport channel will broadcast the game live.

