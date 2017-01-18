Sports complex for the disabled unveiled in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A hangar-shaped sports complex worth 108 million tenge was unveiled in Aktau. Construction of the project began in August 2016, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

According to director of the sports complex for the disable in Mangistau region Nuraly Kulushov, disabled athletes of the region have been waiting for this moment for 15 years. Presently, 60 disabled athletes train at the sports complex. They go in for volleyball, table tennis, chess and draughts. The sports complex has locker and shower rooms.







"One of the largest companies of the region helped us buy treadmills, stationary bikes, barbells, dumb-bells, active wear and more. We are planning to offer wheelchair tennis and sport dance classes in the future. But for that to happen we need special wheelchairs. We kindly ask those who can help render financial support," Kulushov said.







The number of disabled athletes who train at the complex is expected to reach 300 by yearend.



According to Nuraly Kulushov, tournaments in track and field athletics, volleyball, tennis and other types of sport for the disabled will be held in the cities of Kazakhstan this spring. Winners of the tournament will be entitled to participate in the republican spartakiad.



