Sports Day to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mass sporting events dedicated to the Sports Day in Kazakhstan will be held in Astana during three days.

On August 14, the program of the holiday will start early in the morning. The boxing tournament among young athletes born in 2002-2003 will be held in "Tolkyn" Sports Complex, 9 am. The hockey match of youth teams will be held in "Barys" Sports Complex at 1:45 pm.

Different sports contests will be held in the Lovers Park at 6 pm. Residents and guests of Astana can take part in different sports events organized there. There will be a martial arts exhibition held there as well. Parents with their children are invited to take part in the special events for families beginning at 6 pm.

On August 15, the program of the events provides for ice skating in "Barys" Sports Complex since 9 am. Besides, the kettlebell lifting, powerlifting events will be held at the square before the sports complex since 10 am. Streetball and arm wrestling tournaments will be organized there too.

Moreover, different sporting events will be held in the parks of the city. Residents and guests of Astana will be able to see the rhythmic gymnastics exhibition in Zheruiyk Park from 1 pm to 3 pm. Darts tournament will be held in Atatyurk Part an exhibition boxing matches will be held in Arai Park.

On Sunday, on August 16, the entertainment show and an arm wrestling tournament will be held in "Aruzhan" shopping mall at 4 pm.

As earlier reported, the Sports Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan since November 15, 2003 when President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree on announcement of the third Sunday of August the Day of Sports in Kazakhstan.