Sports facilities of Universiade-2017 to be opened by 1000th anniversary of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek checked the process of construction of sports facilities built within the preparation for holding the Universiade-2017, the press service of the Almaty administration informed.

These sports facilities will be a heritage for the next generations of Almaty residents. They will be opened next year by the time the celebration of the 1000th anniversary Almaty is announced. As earlier reported, the 1000th anniversary of Almaty was included into the list of the special dates of the UNESCO.

The Almaty Mayor stressed that despite the conditions of the world economy the construction of the Universiade facilities was not paused or stopped and it was planned to be finished as scheduled.