Sports Illustrated names Abel Sanchez as Trainer of the Year

ASTANA. KAZINFOM - Abel Sanchez, the man behind Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin's rise in the middleweight division has been given the title of the 2015 Trainer of the Year by Sports Illustrated magazine, Sports.kz reports.

Sanchez elbowed aside other worthy contenders such as Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddie Reynoso, Tyson Fury's trainer Peter Fury, Floyd Mayweather's trainer Mayweather Sr, and Scott Quigg's trainer Joe Gallagher. Sanchez was praised by Sports Illustrated for leading Golovkin to his stardom and making him one of the best boxers in the world.